The crypto industry is once again moving higher, and three of the biggest cryptocurrencies are leading the way. As of 2 p.m. ET Friday, Bitcoin ( BTC 1.89%) was up by 3% from where it traded when the stock market closed Thursday, Ethereum ( ETH 1.34%) was up 4%, and Dogecoin ( DOGE 3.81%) was up 5.3%.

Read Full Story