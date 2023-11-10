The crypto industry is once again moving higher, and three of the biggest cryptocurrencies are leading the way. As of 2 p.m. ET Friday, Bitcoin ( BTC 1.89%) was up by 3% from where it traded when the stock market closed Thursday, Ethereum ( ETH 1.34%) was up 4%, and Dogecoin ( DOGE 3.81%) was up 5.3%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Were Up Today - November 10, 2023
- Can’t Tread On Me: Veterans, Bitcoin, And A New Mission After Service - November 10, 2023
- CME, Where Institutions Trade Bitcoin Futures, Flipped Binance. Is That as Bullish as It Sounds? - November 10, 2023