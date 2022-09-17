Financial inclusion has the power to create stronger economies, improve financial health, and spur job creation. With access to financial services, individuals can feel empowered to make decisions …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Joe Biden Just Sent A Stark Warning To Bitcoin And Crypto After $2 Trillion Price Crash - September 17, 2022
- Alex Jones Pocketed Infowars Bitcoin Donations Alleges Trial Witness - September 17, 2022
- Why Bitcoin holds the potential of financial inclusion in India - September 17, 2022