MicroStrategy made headlines when it acquired Bitcoin and put it in its asset reserves. CEO Michael Saylor described the company’s thought process for the bold decision.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin fees plummet as mempool clears to zero - November 11, 2020
- Why Bitcoin Is ‘A Million Times Better’ Than Gold, According To MicroStrategy’s CEO - November 11, 2020
- Sideways Bitcoin price allows DeFi, Ethereum, and altcoins to rally higher - November 10, 2020