Recession fears surrounding Bitcoin ( BTC -0.90%) are overblown. In fact, Bitcoin is the first thing I’m buying if we enter a recession because it still seems like the best long-term store of value to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Is the First Thing I’m Buying If We Enter a Recession - July 31, 2022
- Bitcoin Education Is A Way Out Of Globalist Oppression For Ethiopia - July 31, 2022
- Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.51 - July 31, 2022