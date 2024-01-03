MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) responded by jumping as much as 15.2% in early trading Tuesday, and Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) was up 10.6%. The two stocks are up 9.6% and 0.8%, respectively,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin, MicroStrategy, and Riot Platforms Popped to Start 2024 - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin miner CleanSpark to launch in-house trading desk: Report - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin could reach new highs this year: Brian Kelly - January 2, 2024