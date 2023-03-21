During a bear market, this is quite substantial because it doesn’t take nearly as much money to drive prices up or down. Binance’s conversion of $1 billion in BUSD into BTC, ETH, BNB, and other unnamed cryptocurrencies is likely to have contributed to the recent rise.
