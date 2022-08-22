When stock markets ascended from the June 2022 low, it sent Bitcoin (BTC) higher. BTC traded dangerously below $18,000 before climbing. This scared off bears. Last Friday, August 12, 2022, Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Rally Toward $28,000 Broke Down - August 22, 2022
- First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K - August 22, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto.Com – European Wrap 22 August - August 22, 2022