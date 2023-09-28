Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) shares are trading higher by 7.2% to $1.12 going into the close of Thursday’s session. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading higher amid a rise in Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Trading Higher - September 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Tops $27K as Rates and Oil Retreat; Ether Outperforms on ETF Hopes - September 28, 2023
- Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital (MARA) Is Seeing Blue Skies - September 28, 2023