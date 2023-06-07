Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower by 2.27% to $9.85 Wednesday morning. Crypto-related stocks have been volatile this week after the SEC sued Coinbase for operating as an unregistered securities exchange,
