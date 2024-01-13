But in 2023, Bitcoin’s price soared 154% to over $42,000. That rally was driven by slower rate hikes and the market’s renewed interest in the crypto market. Many investors also expected the SEC to finally approve Bitcoin’s first spot price ETFs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why did Bitcoin’s price plunge this week? - January 13, 2024
- 10 surprises the market has in store for investors in 2024, and how to invest accordingly: Bank of America - January 13, 2024
- Is the Bond Market Poised to Skyrocket in 2024? Here’s What Wall Street Thinks. - January 13, 2024