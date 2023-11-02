Learn More The blockchain-based currency is currently valued at US$35,610. In the space of 20 days, renewed buying pressure has pushed the Bitcoin price up approximately 33%. As a result, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why did the Bitcoin price just hit a 17-month high? - November 1, 2023
- Backroom Bitcoin Conversations Are More Important Than Bitcoin Price - November 1, 2023
- Bitcoin/S&P correlation hits zero as bitcoin price looks to hit $40,000 in November - November 1, 2023