Right back from when Satoshi Nakamoto wrote the white paper on Bitcoin, he envisaged it as a payment system and a currency that would operate totally online. However, since its early days, a lot has happened, and Bitcoin’s core function has shifted …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- TokoBitcoin, BitBayar Shut Down Operations After Bank of Indonesia’s Bitcoin Ban - October 28, 2017
- Why Does Bitcoin Fail As a Payment System? - October 28, 2017
- UBS CEO More Interested In Blockchain Than Bitcoin - October 28, 2017