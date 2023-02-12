Faced with the threat of ossification, Bitcoin Core should adopt BIPs 300 and 301, integrating Drivechain’s solutions for ongoing security.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Drivechain Is Our Best Chance To Secure Bitcoin Into The Future - February 12, 2023
- ‘In The Crosshairs’—New $100 Billion Fed Earthquake Now Looming For Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Price - February 12, 2023
- Bitcoin price eyes $22K rebound with BTC market structure ‘not yet broken’ - February 12, 2023