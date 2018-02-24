Why Ethereum weathered the cryptocurrency downturn better than Bitcoin

If 2017 was a dream for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, 2018 has been a swift return to reality. The value of Bitcoin, which increased over 1,000 percent last year, has decreased by close to 30 percent so far this year, and many other coins have followed suit.
