I am not one of those economists who has been looking down his nose at Bitcoin from the start. As I argued back in 2013, I think the condescension that some economists bring to the topic of Bitcoin is an instinctive dismissal of anything with a whiff of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First bitcoin homes sell in the UK - December 16, 2017
- Why I Would Bet Against Bitcoin - December 16, 2017
- Teenage bitcoin millionaire: ‘It’s a wonderful time to buy bitcoin” - December 16, 2017