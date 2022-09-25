Bitcoin price consolidates at $19,000 while bulls repair its technical structure. A symmetrical triangle pattern on the eight-hour chart hints at a 10% bullish breakout to $20,915. Bitcoin price’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin - September 25, 2022
- Why Investors may want to watch Bitcoin price for a 10% move - September 25, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘Next Logical Stop’—Saylor Makes Huge $10 Trillion Crypto Price Prediction - September 25, 2022