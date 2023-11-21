Trading data reveal that BNB jumped 6% to $262 in around 30 minutes after Bloomberg reported on Nov. 20 that Binance was discussing an agreement to settle a DOJ investigation into potential sanctions violations,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why is Binance’s BNB and Bitcoin up today? Bulls be ready - November 21, 2023
- Unlocking the Power of Free Bitcoin Faucets: A Comprehensive Guide - November 20, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rallies Continue As ApeCoin Becomes Top Gainer - November 20, 2023