There is an argument that bitcoin tail emissions could be inflationary. Suppose the hard cap of 21 million bitcoins continues to stay in effect. In that case, one could argue that there will not be …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Rebounding. But Here’s Why the Crypto Picture Is Growing More Bearish. - September 20, 2022
- Why is Bitcoin Tail Emissions Important? - September 20, 2022
- After riches to rags story, young crypto trader launches tea stall that accepts Bitcoin - September 20, 2022