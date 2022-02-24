FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks? - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin dips 12% as Russian ruble hits all-time low against USD on Ukraine ‘military operation’ - February 24, 2022