To make money mining cryptocurrencies you need fast microprocessors and cheap electricity to run them. It also helps to be in a cold climate, because a roomful of computers puts out a lot of heat, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Is This Peter Thiel-Backed Startup Mining Bitcoin In West Texas? - February 28, 2020
- Warren Buffett discussed Apple, bitcoin, coronavirus, and Bernie Sanders in an interview this week. Here are his 18 best quotes. - February 28, 2020
- Half of Cash App’s Revenue Now Comes From Bitcoin - February 28, 2020