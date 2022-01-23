What makes the first month of the year such an important part of Bitcoin’s history? It’s almost difficult to believe that later in 2022, Bitcoin will celebrate its 14th “birthday.” Over the last 14 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why January Is A Historic Month For Bitcoin - January 23, 2022
- Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high - January 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Dips Below $300 Level - January 23, 2022