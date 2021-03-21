Michael Saylor’s transformation into a corporate Bitcoin evangelical started prosaically enough. He’s the CEO of a publicly traded enterprise-software firm, MicroStrategy Inc., and with $482 million …
Why MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Bet Company Cash on Bitcoin—and Wants Other Corporations to Join In
