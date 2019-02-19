On February 11, Nasdaq, the world’s second-largest stock exchange, launched Bitcoin and Ethereum indices to present accurate prices of the two leading crypto assets. According to cryptocurrency …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Nasdaq’s Bitcoin Index is a Bigger Deal Than Most People Realize - February 19, 2019
- Bitcoin price breaks above $4,000 amid Samsung Galaxy S10 cryptocurrency wallet rumours - February 19, 2019
- Bitcoin Gets a Boost From JPMorgan’s Embrace of Cryptocurrencies - February 19, 2019