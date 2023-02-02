Recently-launched Ordinals protocol, which enables Bitcoin-native on-chain NFTs, has once again stirred up debates between different groups of Bitcoin proponents. Bitcoin purists argue that the effort is a waste of energy as the network should solely focus on financial transactions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why NFTs on Bitcoin Sparked a Debate on Its Utility - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since August in Post-Fed Crypto Rally - February 1, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin’s Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains? - February 1, 2023