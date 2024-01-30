The most striking result wasn’t even that a third of respondents saw bitcoin below $20,000 by year end. That’s less than half its current price, and well shy of Anthony Scaramucci’s $170,000 price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why People Still Think Bitcoin Will Die - January 30, 2024
- Top Trader Says Bitcoin on the Cusp of Higher Prices As New Narrative Takes Hold – Here’s His Outlook - January 30, 2024
- ETF Provider Global X Pulls Out Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Application - January 30, 2024