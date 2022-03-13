Why ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Is Calling Janet Yellen The ‘Queen Of Bitcoin’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
2 hours ago
2022-03-13
Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, has called U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen the “queen of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).” What Happened: In an email to customers of …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)