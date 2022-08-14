Why that $30,000 marker might take some time for Bitcoin bulls to get there

Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to tie up again with its winning streak that got disrupted last week in a minor loss during its weekly close. Meanwhile, bulls have printed their mark on the price action by …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rises To Above $25,000 For The First Time In Two Months - August 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Rises Above $25,000 For The First Time In Two Months - August 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Trades Above $25,000 for First Time Since Mid-June - August 14, 2022