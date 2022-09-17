The clamor for the change in Bitcoin’s consensus mechanism shows that environmental activist groups are missing the point of decentralized cryptocurrencies. The PoW model has been an innovation and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why the $1M Campaign to Change Bitcoin’s Code Will Likely Bear No Fruit - September 16, 2022
- Five Factors Making Bitcoin Miners Unique Energy Consumers - September 16, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000, Ethereum Crashes Over 8% Amid Market Crash - September 16, 2022