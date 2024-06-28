Galaxy’s Alex Thorn explains why the Bitcoin repayments will likely have a smaller impact on the Bitcoin price than feared. Plus, he gives a projection for inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs, and says a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Stumbles as Germany Liquidates $150 Million in Seized Crypto - June 28, 2024
- Bitcoin and altcoins fail to rally even as U.S. inflation cools down - June 28, 2024
- Why the Mt. Gox Repayments May Not Hurt the Bitcoin Price Much - June 28, 2024