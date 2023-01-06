In an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (BTC -0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall - January 6, 2023
- BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’ - January 6, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds Before the Jobs Report. ‘Another Big Round of Volatility’ Could Be Coming. - January 6, 2023