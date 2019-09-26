At the heart of bitcoin’s elegant issuance, game theory mechanics, and security model is the mining market — a confluence of firms, pools, and independent miners competing to solve a lottery-like …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why This Company’s Unique Position In The Bitcoin Mining Industry Is Attracting Investors - September 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls Below $8,000 for First Time Since June - September 26, 2019
- Why Ethereum Briefly Overtook Bitcoin in Daily Transaction Fees - September 26, 2019