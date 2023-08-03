With so much competition among various tokens, crypto investors are now settling for VC Spectra (SPCT) ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). There is speculation that VC Spectra (SCPT) will be …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why VC Spectra is Becoming the Preferred Choice over Bitcoin and Chainlink for Investors - August 3, 2023
- Iris Energy’s bitcoin mining revenues surge in July - August 3, 2023
- Exclusive – Tether Purchased 1,529 Bitcoin in Q2, CTO Confirms - August 3, 2023