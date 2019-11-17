Canaan Inc.’s flagship AvalonMiner line of Bitcoin mining machines is seen as popular, but revenue and profit growth are highly dependent on Bitcoin prices. Overall average selling prices (ASPs) for …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why We Are Skipping Canaan’s IPO Despite Bitcoin Growth - November 17, 2019
- Bitcoin price drops $150 in one hour, down 2% today - November 17, 2019
- IRS Criminal Investigators Looking Into Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks - November 16, 2019