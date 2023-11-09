Thursday’s huge price swings in the two largest cryptocurrencies, bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum’s ether [ETH], prompted more than $400 million of
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Hits $37,000 While Bitcoin ETF Token Smashes $150,000 as High-Profit Alternative - November 9, 2023
- Wild Bitcoin, Ether Price Swings Spur $400M of Crypto Liquidations, the Most Since August - November 9, 2023
- Can bitcoin and gold be a winning combo for investor portfolios? - November 9, 2023