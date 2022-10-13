Bitcoin BTCUSD dropped about 7.2% over the past seven days, and was trading at around $19,158 on Thursday, according to CoinDesk data. Ether ETHUSD lost 8.5% over the seven-day stretch to around …
Read Full Story
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Bitcoin BTCUSD dropped about 7.2% over the past seven days, and was trading at around $19,158 on Thursday, according to CoinDesk data. Ether ETHUSD lost 8.5% over the seven-day stretch to around …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Discussion about this post