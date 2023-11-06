Thanks to litigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission will likely approve a few Bitcoin-centric exchange-traded funds. That begs the question, will those ETFs be allowed as investments within …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will Bitcoin ETFs open the door? - November 6, 2023
- This Analyst Sees Huge Upside For Bitcoin Depot, Says Strong Fundamentals & Thriving Bitcoin Market Will Get It There - November 6, 2023
- Bitcoin price reclaims $35K — Will ATOM, UNI, NEAR and AXS rally next? - November 6, 2023