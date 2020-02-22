Cryptocurrency markets are on the move again: Category giant bitcoin has seen its tokens gain 40% in value in 2020 alone, and 155% over the last 52 weeks. If bitcoin was a stock, the “company” would …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dominance 6-Month Low Doesn’t Mean Price Is ‘Ultra-Bearish’ - February 22, 2020
- Will Bitcoin Ever Be a Serious Alternative to Gold and Stocks? - February 22, 2020
- A Fed Governor And Watchdog Boss Made A Serious Bitcoin And Crypto Warning - February 22, 2020