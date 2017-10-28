Bitcoin turned another fork on the road this week or more accurately, headed out in a new direction entirely. Bitcoin Gold was released as a way of miners being able to explore new avenues to find those elusive cryptocurrency nuggets. This fork is a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will Bitcoin Gold Glitter or Tarnish? Bitcoin Gold Prices Dropped Sharply on the First Trading Day - October 28, 2017
- Desperately Seeking Devs: How to Fill Bitcoin’s Talent Shortage - October 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Just Split Into 2 Separate Currencies… Again - October 28, 2017