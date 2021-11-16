Bitcoin ( BTC) extended its slide on Nov. 16 as BTC price action returned to test $60,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming down 8% from Monday’s local highs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Lose Ground as Twitter CFO Rules Out Crypto Investment, Dollar Index Hits 16-Month High - November 16, 2021
- Will Bitcoin hold $60K? Leverage shakeout ‘close to complete,’ data suggests - November 16, 2021
- Cryptos On Nov. 16: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Bearish Sentiment Weighs On Market - November 16, 2021