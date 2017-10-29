You are in your late 20s and live in an east coast capital city. You have a stable career and a bit of spare money, but it’s unlikely you will be able to buy a house in an area where you can hold on to your job.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Wall Street Hedge Funds Rush to Cryptocurrencies, 90 Bitcoin-Like This Year Alone - October 29, 2017
- Will Bitcoin sow tulips or a financial revolution for young Australians? - October 29, 2017
- Bank of America Bullish on Bitcoin ETFs, Anticipates 1.6 Billion USD Market - October 29, 2017