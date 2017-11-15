Will Bitcoin Trigger Stock Market Bust?

It’s not hard to see the parallels between today’s cryptocurrency craze and the stock market crash of 1987. Both involved clueless regulators and unfettered markets. No one knew what to expect because only a handful of people on the planet understood …
