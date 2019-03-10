The United States Marshals Service is looking to take care of the recovered cryptocurrencies that were stolen, hacked, or scammed out of. The law enforcement organization is asking for crypto …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hamas looks to Bitcoin to break financial siege - March 10, 2019
- Will Crypto Giants Buy Bitcoin Disposed of by US Marshals? - March 10, 2019
- Bitcoin Private sends legal letter to HitBTC; claims “questionable, unjustifiable” delisting - March 10, 2019