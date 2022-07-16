As I’ve noted before, our Crypto Investor Network analysts conclude that “BTC is working through a bottoming process right now and that the worst of the sell-off is over for cryptos,” based on “recent …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Price Alert: JPMorgan Reveals $160 Billion Bitcoin Bombshell - July 16, 2022
- Why the Bitcoin Bottom May Come in August - July 16, 2022
- Will Inflation Hurt Bitcoin? The Current Narratives About BTC (And How They Hold Up) - July 16, 2022