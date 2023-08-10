The first bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull run in 2011 to $20 was driven by cybercriminals and libertarians. In 2013, demand led by Chinese citizens seeking more monetary freedom drove the price to over $1, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trends To Watch In 2023: Nostr, Ordinals And Lightning Network Growth - August 10, 2023
- Will Nation-States Power The Next Bitcoin Bull Run? - August 10, 2023
- CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Bitcoin, PayPal scam nearly costs Wisconsin woman $16,000 - August 10, 2023