In terms of arguments against the long-term price appreciation of the Bitcoin price, one of the most commonly held beliefs is that something better will eventually come along and replace the world’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will The Bitcoin Price Get Demolished By Central Bank-Issued Cryptos? - January 17, 2020
- Brian Kelly breaks down bitcoin’s best start to a year since 2012 - January 16, 2020
- Bitcoin Researcher Drums Up Academic Interest in Erlay Protocol - January 16, 2020