This year, the Bitcoin price has been on a tear. After a mixed 2018, the price of the cryptocurrency ended last year at $3,829. However since then, it’s nearly tripled in value and is currently …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Crypto Week – Bitcoin Leads the Way in a Mixed Week for the Majors - July 7, 2019
- Will the Bitcoin price return to $20,000? - July 7, 2019
- Bitcoin’s hash rate hits all-time high - July 7, 2019