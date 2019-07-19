Bitcoin has been slowly winning over fans since it was created a decade ago, but many still believe bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a mere flash in the pan despite rapidly rising awareness, adoption …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will This Be Bitcoin’s Greatest Convert? - July 19, 2019
- Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two cryptocurrencies - July 19, 2019
- 1 AM UTC Is the Most Volatile Hour for Bitcoin: Research - July 18, 2019