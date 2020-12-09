The Winklevoss twins reconfirmed their belief that one day, Bitcoin could be worth more than even the most valuable company in the world.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Winklevoss Twins Reaffirm Bitcoin Price Prediction: $500,000 Value With $9 Trillion Market Cap - December 9, 2020
- Billionaire Ray Dalio reviewed Bitcoin, praised China, and explained his thoughts on the outlook for financial markets in a Reddit session. Here are his 10 best quotes. - December 9, 2020
- Snowden Revisits Bitcoin Bottom Call Made During the Coronavirus-Driven Meltdown in Crypto Markets - December 9, 2020