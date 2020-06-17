WisdomTree Proposes ETF With 5% Bitcoin Exposure Despite SEC’s Long-Standing Blockade
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-17
WisdomTree Trust is seeking to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in part in the growing bitcoin futures market. The New York City-based asset manager filed on Tuesday for an ETF that …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)