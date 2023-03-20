MicroStrategy’s stock price has risen 80% year-to-date, but is down 2% on the day. Bitcoin’s rally has closed the unrealized gap, and analysts suggest that the broadening of BTC use cases and bank closures could spur MicroStrategy to buy more of the asset.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Trade Lower After Breaching Technical Indicator - March 20, 2023
- With Bitcoin at $28K, MicroStrategy Nearly Back to Even on Its All-Time Avg Bitcoin Purchase Price - March 20, 2023
- Bitcoin briefly tops $28,000 for the first time in 9 months after bank crisis sparks weekend rally - March 20, 2023